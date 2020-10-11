Free coronavirus testing this week at the Palm Springs Convention Center

News

Riverside County is warning that cases are increasing again. The County says that if the number of cases does not decrease the state could move Riverside County from the red tier back to the most restrictive purple tier.

The Riverside University Health System is offering free coronavirus testing this next week at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Tests are available Monday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 14.

Dates & Times:

• Monday, Oct. 12, 8 am – 3 pm

• Tuesday, Oct. 13, 11 am – 6 pm

• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 am – 3 pm

Health officials say that testing is also encouraged for those that do not have symptoms.

You do have to make an appointment here: http://bit.ly/PSConventionCtrOct12-14

For more information about the test please call 800-945-6171 or visit

www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus

The Palm Springs Convention Center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. There is free parking off of N. Avenida Caballeros.

