Local candidates America Figueroa and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia vie for California’s 56th State Assembly District seat

News

California’s 56th state assembly district has a seat to fill. Current assemblyman Eduardo Garcia is running for re-election while republican candidate America Figueroa is vying for that seat.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay brings us a look at these two candidates.

“For the last five years I’ve been able to work on some very specific pieces of public policy that have had statewide implications and certainly local implications,” Eduardo Garcia told News Channel 3.

Assemblyman Garcia is hoping to be re-elected for a third term representing the 56th district of California.

“We have to keep building on the things that we’ve done,” he said.

He has worked on several initiatives including a focus on the Salton Sea and expanding healthcare services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen the disparities when it comes to access to healthcare,” Garcia said.

He's proud of his work in agriculture, air quality and early education.

“We’ve been able to secure 147 million dollars to expand early childhood education seats," he said." "That’s a big deal for us state wide and here locally given that we have a very young population," he added.

Garcia is a father, husband, and a native to the Coachella Valley. He spent 10 years in local government. In 2006, he became the first elected mayor of Coachella at just 29 years old.

“Sending me back to Sacramento means we will have consistency and a continuity of leadership that works in a bipartisan manner to be able to address those issues,” he shared.

His opponent republican America Figueroa has a different background.

“I’m not a career politician. I am a regular citizen. I am a mom. I am a teacher. I am a Christian leader,” she said.

The Indio resident says why she’s running.

“Because it’s about time we get a change so if you're seeking a change vote for a change. That's what I'm offering,” she said.

Her goals are to lower taxes for small businesses, address environmental health concerns due to the Salton Sea and improve education.

“That is the one thing close to my heart, education," Figueroa said. "Bringing transparency and bringing back quality education," she said. "For parents, giving parents school choice not force them,” she added.

The mother of five said she wants to be the people’s voice.

"To speak up for you, to come back to the desert and say, 'Okay here’s what’s going on, how do you want me to vote on this? What do you want? Is this what you want?' So that I can make a difference,” she said.

To accomplish this, she said she plans to hold town halls at least once a month.

Both America Figueroa and Eduardo Garcia are hopeful as they vie for the same spot.

“I’m excited to be able to put my name on the ballot again and let the voters decided whether or not I continue to serve them in the California state legislature,” Garcia said.

“Forget about political parties," Figueroa said. "Think about the person that is signing up to represent you, what they stand for, what their values are and then make an informed decision but get out to vote," she said.

You can learn more about America Figueroa here: https://www.americaforassembly.com

You can learn more about Eduardo Garcia here: https://a56.asmdc.org/press-releases/20200929-assemblymember-eduardo-garcia-secures-governors-approval-create-lithium