Cathedral City candidates emphasize public safety, economic recovery amid the pandemic

It’s your 20-20 vote. Election day is just a few weeks away, people are voting now. The race is on for the first district election for Cathedral City Districts 1 & 2.

News channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke one-on-one with all four candidates about the election and their vision for taking the city forward.

City council District 1 in Cathedral City covers communities in Cathedral City cove, parts of Cathedral Canyon Club and Cimarron cove.

Two candidates from this district are running for that council seat. Both said their priority is public safety amid the pandemic.

“We need to be unified. We need to collaborate. It needs to be consistent actions across cross the valley. It needs to be bold and it needs to be swift. I would love to bring that mentality and that energy to Cathedral City," said Rita Lamb, council member for District 1.

“The biggest priority for the whole world right now, he has COVID and public health and safety is priority one. So that goes without saying, " said Alan Carvalho, District 1 candidate.

Council member, Rita Lamb served office last year. She's now vying for re-election.

“I have a background in public service and the, the idea of contributing and continuing to contribute to my community is a big calling,"said Lamb.

Her opponent, Alan Carvalho hopes to be a progressive voice for the city.

“I want to make sure that I'm driving our city forward in a respectful way, in a way that listens to all voices," said Carvalho. "I work collaboratively with other council members as I did on, on the Public Arts Commission.”

But on that November 3rd ballot, two candidates from District 2 are also seeking for a spot on council. They are representing the south end of the city.

Candidate, Nancy Ross decided to run for office to help with the city’s economic development.

“It's taking care of our residents and making sure that we stay healthy and that our kids can get to a place where they can go back to school and our businesses can either reopen, or we can start looking for new entrepreneurs to come into those places," said Ross.

Ross said she agrees with the council’s decision to phase out short term rentals.

“It's a bittersweet subject," said Ross. "It does make sense to limit them, take them out of in some neighborhoods where we just can't and it's not Cathedral City. Nobody really can, where you really can't oversee what's happening 24/ 7," said Ross.

Business owner, JR Corrales also wants your vote.

“I want to bridge the gap between our community and our council," said Corrales. "I feel we have a very diverse city in the city, especially in my district. I feel that city council needed to represent that.”

Corrales said he understands firsthand the struggles local businesses are facing in trying to stay a float.



“From March up until June 15th and then a couple of weeks later, my business was shut down completely, so I know what it's like to lose a business," said Corrales. "I know what it's like to be worried about if our business is going to be able to continue.”