Coachella Valley sees spike in rat issues for valley residents

News

The Coachella Valley is seeing more rats than ever this year. News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay tells us why that may be and what to look out for to keep your family safe.

“We’ve had customers calling in from all over the Coachella Valley for rodent issues,” branch manager of Truly Nolen Pest Control in La Quinta Debi Menez told News Channel 3.

According to Truly Nolen Pest Control, they say they’ve received 78 percent more rat calls this year compared to this time last year for the entire Coachella Valley.

“The restaurants seem to be opening back up by they’ve already moved into the neighborhoods much more than they had previously,” Menez said.

Rats, even invaded my home in Palm Desert. We caught a rat under the sink this week.

“I’ve had people calling to schedule inspections while I’ve got people walking through the door saying I’ve got rats, you’ve got to do something!” Menez said.

Menez told us what to look out for.

“You’re looking for droppings, you’re looking for grease marks,” she explained.

Also, chewed-away access areas like this hole under the sink.

“If it’s the size of a dime a mouse can fit through it. If it’s the size of a quarter a rat can fit through it,” she said.

Menez said they will go after dog and bird food and if you have fruit trees; those are also a huge source of food for them.

“If your trees are overhanging on your roof, it’s a super-highway for them to get into your home," she said.

If you do have rats, how do you get rid of them?

“My best advice is to hire a professional," Menez said. "Have someone do a thorough inspection of your home,” she added.

She advised people not to buy rat poison because that can lead to secondary exposure. She said to address the rat issue with traps right away.

“They carry lots of diseases and you want to be able to protect your family before they’ve gotten in not once you’ve realized they’ve gotten in,” she said.