FBI warns scammers may be targeting voters and their personal information

News

We’re just weeks away from the 2020 presidential election and the FBI is sending out another warning: scammers, cybercriminals and foreign actors may be targeting voters and their personal information.

Officials say voters should be on their guard as they seek information about the election. They say scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses posing as legitimate election resources. These sites are being used to trick voters into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

The FBI, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are warning about fake URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters. To avoid becoming a victim officials are urging people to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers will often times use a “.com” instead of “.gov” or misspell words, hoping people don’t notice.

They’re urging people to get their election information from trustworthy sources, make sure your computer and anti-virus software is updated, remove unneeded software apps, don't open emails or attachments from someone you don't know and never give out any personal information via email.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.