Palm Springs Police investigate fatal collision.

Ramon Road closed while officers investigate fatal collision.

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning, after being struck by a Sherman's Deli & Bakery truck.

The fatality happened on Ramon Road, between Avenida Caballeros and Grenfall Road around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when the person was hit.

The driver was not injured in the accident. Officers say that drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved.

As of this publication, Ramon Road is still closed while Palm Springs police investigate the accident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for developments on this incident.