Indio Sunrise Rotary Club kicks off ‘Rotary Indio Cares for Kids Teddy Bear Project’ to combat pandemic stress

The Indio Sunrise Rotary club just kicked off its Rotary Indio Cares for Kids (R.I.C.K.) Teddy Bear Project onWednesday, October 14, which is Take Your Teddy Bear to School/Work Day.

According to health experts, COVID-19 pandemic has long-term negative impacts on school-aged children. The social distancing, online learning, and heightened stress at home increases the risk of depression or anxiety, delayed learning, and abuse or neglect. This is an even greater likelihood for children with higher risk circumstances like learning or emotional disabilities, family difficulties, or in foster care. To combat some of these negative impacts, the Indio Sunrise Rotary Club is raising funds to purchase teddy bears to give to high-risk Indio elementary and middle school kids.

“Indio Sunrise Rotary club is about solving real problems at both the local and global level. We promote community involvement, integrity, and goodwill,” says Beverli A. Marshall, Club President-Elect. “The COVID-19 has hit Indio especially hard and we know that kids are not immune to economic, social, and psychological impacts of this pandemic. If we can do something to lessen their stress and anxiety and let them know that they are not alone and that the community cares, then that is a worthwhile cause.”

To find out more about this cause or to donate go to https://tinyurl.com/y38g78hd or contact Beverli A. Marshall atbeverli.marshall@gmail.com or 925-788-3041. For more information about Indio Sunrise Rotary go to www.indiosunriserotary.org.