The 25th annual Valleywide Employment Expo to be held virtually on Thursday

For those looking for a job, the 25th annual Valleywide Employment Expo is happening this Thursday.

The expo, which has taken place at the Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center in the past, will take place virtually this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested should register at desertjobexpo.com ahead of time.

“They will put in their name, their email, they can upload a resume...it’s not required but we highly recommend that they do have one,” said Alisa Smith, Valleywide Employment Expo committee member.

The expo is free of charge for both employers and job-seekers.

How does a virtual job fair work?

Smith gave News Channel 3 a preview of what participants can expect.

“We have found a really amazing platform that was specifically designed for virtual job fairs,” said Smith.

She says when you log on to the expo, you’ll see virtual job booths on your screen. “There’s like a lobby so all of the employers will have their own booth. They will put up their logo [and] links to their websites.”

At that point, participants can choose to enter and speak with a representative from that company directly.

“That employer can go pull up that person’s resume and say, ‘Hey you know, Joe, I really like what I’m seeing. Would you like to do an interview?’”

She says the employer could then invite a job seeker into a private video chat to learn more.

Organizers say they know the new virtual format might have some feeling uneasy, so they have resources posted online to help.

“There will be some training on how to navigate the platform, how to navigate a virtual job fair because it’s new for most people,” said Smith.

About 30 employers have signed up to participate so far from a wide variety of industries. You can find an updated list currently here.