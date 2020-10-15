Firefighters investigate the cause of late-night mobile home fire
The blaze was first reported at 8:28 Thursday night on Parkmead drive and Stage Stop road.
A mobile home and a nearby car were damaged in the blaze, according to fire crews on the scene.
Officers on the scene say they safely reunited 2 dogs with their owners.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
