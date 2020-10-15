Firefighters investigate the cause of late-night mobile home fire

News

The blaze was first reported at 8:28 Thursday night on Parkmead drive and Stage Stop road.



A mobile home and a nearby car were damaged in the blaze, according to fire crews on the scene.

Officers on the scene say they safely reunited 2 dogs with their owners.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

