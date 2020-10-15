Virtual Valleywide Employment Expo called “a success” by employers and jobseekers

News

The 25th annual Valleywide Employment Expo took place on Thursday. The expo was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

In years past, the event has been held at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio. But this year, jobseekers and employers simply logged on to desertjobexpo.com remotely. After uploading a photo, information and a resume, jobseekers could enter the virtual job fair.

“There are over 1,000 positions available,” said Alisa Smith, Valleywide Employment Expo Committee Member.

Each company had their own virtual booth. “They range anywhere from government and law enforcement, the hospitality industry, the energy industry, food service, staffing agencies,” said Smith.

If interested in a specific company, a jobseeker could click and “enter” that booth. Once inside, they could read about the company, see what positions they’re looking to fill and then chat with a company representative directly.

“One of the employers gave us feedback that they have already scheduled interviews for next week,” said Smith.

Even though the experience was new for most, participants are calling it a success.

“We were kind of nervous about it but it was great. We were able to communicate we had 141 visitors,” said Meegan Villa, President, Proper Solutions Staffing.

Villa, an employer, says they spoke with dozens of potential applicants. “Everyone was so pleasantly surprised how interactive the platform was,” she said.

Organizers say about 50 employers and more than 500 jobseekers took part. And since the new virtual format allowed people from other cities and even other counties to participate, they say it’s something they’d consider again.

“The feedback we’ve been getting is that it was a great experience for all parties,” said Smith.