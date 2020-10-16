Canadian Prime Minister hints at slim chance for US-Canadian border reopening

News

As the agreement to keep the border between the United States and Canada closed nears its end, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alluded to another potential extension to maintain the closure between the 2 countries. In an interview on Wednesday with hosts of a Canadian radio talk show, "The Start" on Global News, Trudeau was asked whether the border would remain closed. He replied, saying “We keep extending the border closures because the United States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders. We will continue to make sure that Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere in the world and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place."

On September 18 Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary said "we continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21."

