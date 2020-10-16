Finally the weekend but still hot

News

Comparing the past to see where October 16th ranks in recent history:

The ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Eastern Pacific. This ridge will stay in place through the weekend and will be slow to weaken through next week.

Unfortunately this means temperatures will remain 10°-15° above normal into Monday and Tuesday. 90s looks to finally arrive once more by the end of next week.

