Police investigate suspicious death in Indio

News

Indio Police close off entrance to Summer Breeze Condos on Monroe Street.

Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Summer Breeze Condos on Monroe Street in Indio.

Police say they were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say they were called to the parking lot of the condo complex for an incident regarding a couple.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw a female victim in need of medical attention.

The woman died on scene and her death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Indio police did not release information about the extent of the woman's injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a forensics team on site.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this suspicious death investigation.