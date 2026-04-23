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Local Forecast

Breezy and comfortable into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Gusty winds are easing this morning, but will remain breezy into the weekend.

Temps promise to behave all weekend long, with highs near seasonal norms today (88).

A series of weak low pressure systems will move through Northern California, keeping the temps pleasant and the winds breezy.

We'll be as cool as the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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