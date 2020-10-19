Local police urge parents to participate in National Teen Driver Safety Week

News

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Our local police departments are encouraging parents to take some time to discuss the importance of safe driving habits with their teens.

The Indio and Palm Springs Police Departments put out a notice urging parents to go over the serious responsibilities of being a driver and help teens understand the rules of the road.

They say the greatest risks for teen drivers are distracted driving, speeding, and impairment. Throughout this week, police will be offering tips to parents and caregivers on how to talk to teens about the consequences of making dangerous and illegal choices behind the wheel.

Police say drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone or other electronic device for any reason in a car (that includes hands-free use.)

They're also reminding the public that within the first year a teen has a license, they are not allowed to have passengers under the age of 20 in the car unless a parent, guardian or adult over age 25 is in the car with them.

Late night driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is also not allowed. Police are also asking parents to talk to their teens about the serious and often deadly consequences of underage drinking and driving as well as speeding.