Meet the 3 candidates running for La Quinta city council

In La Quinta, three candidates are running to fill two seats on the city council. So what is the message they want voters to hear?

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke with each of the candidates and has a closer look at their top priorities.

It's two incumbents versus one newcomer for two spots on the La Quinta city council!

Richard Gray is running against incumbents Kathleen Fitzpatrick and Steve Sanchez.

“I think there's a lot of reasons to have somebody come into the console," said Richard Gray. " That's not one of the photo-op stagnant ,yes, people to just vote, yes. But somebody that's going to come up and say, let's do something a little different.”

Fitzpatrick said she's running for a second term to see numerous city projects get completed.

“We've got things to do that we need to, to work on as far as making sure that Silver Rock gets going and we're looking forward to construction on Silver Rock next year,"said Fitzpatrick. "There it's just a lot of work left to be done.”

Sanchez said he also hopes to return to council to continue serving the public.

“I am grained in the city, I understand the city and not only that, there's one thing to make a policy change for now, but you also have to have the vision of 10, 20 years from now," said Sanchez.

We asked the candidates about the issues in La Quinta that matter to them. Gray said there needs to be more safety measures around Adams Park.

“Nobody planned at that time that there should be a crosswalk. there should be some kind of a defense barrier in front of the two side opening. so the kids don't run after balls right into the middle of the street, that there should be a cross walk.”

Sanchez also advocates for installing more barriers.

“We put that fence there that was a great first step, right? As far as a barrier for there, is there more we can do, there's always more we can do," said Sanchez. "We're going to discuss that particular issue as far as a cross walk or what are we going to do?"

Fitzpatrick said she's focused on economic recovery.

“COVID has taken a toll on everybody this year and just, you know, making sure our residents and our businesses are okay moving forward," said Fitzpatrick.

Council member terms are four years. Both Sanchez and Fitzpatrick were first elected in 2016.