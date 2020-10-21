Police investigate overnight officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs

News

Police have confirmed an overnight officer-involved shooting took place at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs.

A News Channel 3 crew reports a heavy police presence is still on scene and the parking garage is shut down.

According to police, the officer-involved shooting took place after a series of attempted armed robberies involving two suspects early Wednesday morning.

Police say two men attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in the parking garage. Casino security called police and when the two suspects tried to escape the garage, police were able to block their car.

A shooting took place between officers and the two suspects, who are now in custody. Police say the men are expected to survive and no officers were injured.

