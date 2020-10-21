Siblings hope to work as nurses in the Coachella Valley after receiving full-ride scholarships to CSUSB Palm Desert

News

Siblings Jennifer and Scott Hanson are working towards becoming nurses in the Coachella Valley thanks to a full-ride scholarship to Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus.

They're both taking classes online due to the pandemic. They received the full-ride scholarship through the University Legacy Scholarship program.

The two siblings graduated from Palm Desert High School.

“My college counselor at Palm Desert High School informed me about all the benefits of staying local for college and I was instantly convinced,” Scott said. “The fact that an amazing education and nursing program is only five minutes away from my home is unbeatable," he added.

Scott said he looks forward to finally meeting his classmates and professors in person once the campus reopens.

Scott is a freshman and his sister, Jennifer is a junior at CSUSB.

“I am extremely grateful to have been selected as a University Legacy Scholar,” Jennifer said. “I feel supported by my community and want to give back once I graduate and get my degree. I hope that one day I will be able to do for someone what the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus has done for me," she shared.

Jennifer also said she loves attending the same school as her brother.

“Going to the same college allows us to spend more time with each other and our family," she said. "Additionally, I’m glad that I’m able to give him some tips about the classes I’ve already taken,” she added.

They both hope to work as nurses for a local hospital in the Coachella Valley once they complete their degrees.