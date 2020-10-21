US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election
The FBI is set to make an announcement regarding election security. Watch the full news confenece below:
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.
Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia obtained voter registration information. Iran has been sending spoofed emails to intimidate voters, create social unrest, and hurt President Trump.
