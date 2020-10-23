Back to the ‘purple’ tier: these valley businesses are expected to halt indoor operations Friday at noon

Coronavirus

Local businesses are still adjusting to the disappointing news that Riverside County is going back to the most restrictive 'purple' tier of reopening.

The cutoff for a number of industries to close their indoor operations is technically Friday at noon, since the county gave business 72 hours from when the formal announcement came out at noon on Tuesday.

Gyms and fitness centers are among the businesses expected to halt indoor operations once again or move outside. Some local gyms have said they plan to move classes or equipment outdoors. Gym patrons are encouraged to call ahead of time to see what changes might take place at their fitness center.

As for other industries that are expected to make some changes Friday: movie theaters, places of worship, museums, zoos and restaurants are all expected to either shut down again or move their operations outdoors.

Personal-care services, such as hair and nail salons, are now allowed to continue operating indoors even within the purple tier.

Officials say Riverside County must remain in the purple tier for a minimum of three weeks. They’re hoping the community continues testing efforts during this time to improve our numbers.