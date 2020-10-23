Wife of CVUSD employee speaks out over husband’s death

News

It's been a difficult week and a half for one Coachella family who lost a loved one. Family members are mourning the loss of Adrian Munoz, who was a father, brother, husband and friend to many. Munoz died after being in the intensive care unit at Desert Regional Medical Center as he suffered from "COVID and other health issues," wife Nina Munoz said in a Facebook post.

"Today I lost my best friend and husband. I am broken. My heart has been shattered in a million pieces and I don’t even know if God can put it back together. Adrian Munoz I love you so much and miss you more than any one knows," wife Nina Munoz wrote in a tribute to her husband last Tuesday over Facebook.

Munoz was a Coachella Valley Unified School District employee and beloved member of the community.

