City of Palm Springs Halloween events

News

The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation department is offering a trio of ghoulishly fun socially distanced events to help celebrate Halloween.

The first event is today, Saturday, October 24.

There will be a floating pumpkin patch at the Palm Springs Swim Center on South Pavilion Way.

The event includes swimming, games, craft kits and a selfie station.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids and includes a pumpkin.

Later this week, there will also be a drive-boo through "Haunted bus" and a drive-thru "Trunk or Treat."

Space is limited for all events and you must RSVP.

To RSVP, call (760) 323-8272