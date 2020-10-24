City of Palm Springs Halloween events
The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation department is offering a trio of ghoulishly fun socially distanced events to help celebrate Halloween.
The first event is today, Saturday, October 24.
There will be a floating pumpkin patch at the Palm Springs Swim Center on South Pavilion Way.
The event includes swimming, games, craft kits and a selfie station.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids and includes a pumpkin.
Later this week, there will also be a drive-boo through "Haunted bus" and a drive-thru "Trunk or Treat."
Space is limited for all events and you must RSVP.
To RSVP, call (760) 323-8272
Comments