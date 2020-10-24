Wanted parolee injured in deputy-involved shooting in 29 Palms

News

A suspect was injured in a deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon in 29 Palms.

It happened just after 4:30 in an area near the Tortoise Rock Casino.

Investigators say Joseph McLaughlin, a parolee at large with a felony arrest warrant was seen leaving the casino.

Deputies say they attempted to contact McLaughlin, who then fled on foot into the desert.

The Sheriff's Department says McLaughlin armed himself with a "large rock" and was then struck by gunfire.

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

McLaughlin was taken to an area hospital.

He will be booked for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and the felony arrest warrant.

A deputy was injured during the confrontation with McLaughlin.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.