16-year-old girl reported missing since Friday

The family of a 16-year-old teen missing since Friday is asking for the community's help in locating her.

Dream Legarreta, who also goes by Angel, has not been heard from since Friday, her family tells News Channel 3.

Legarreta is five foot & five inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.







Doria Wilms, spokesperson for the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, confirmed that Legarreta is in their missing persons system. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you have any information on Legarreta's whereabouts, you can call the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904.

You can also contact Legarreta's parents at (760) 993-7122.