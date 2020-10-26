Gusty winds wreak havoc around the region

News

Gusty winds in the area wreaked havoc around the area Monday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., winds caused four big rigs to flip over on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit. The accident triggered a hazardous materials response to clean up 50 gallons of leaked diesel fuel.







A News Channel 3 crew at the scene said they could smell the leak but couldn't' see oil on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Many truckers are vigilant of winds before they drive.

"Depends how heavy you are but anywhere 25-30 the cross wind. They can run head on or behind you. But when it comes from the cross way that's when you're gonna roll," said Joe Hollie, a trucker.

Gusty winds also knocked down branches, traffic signs, and even a parking structure.

Parking structure in Palm Desert toppled by winds

Parts of the Inland Empire lost power to winds as well. Authorities expressed concern that these winds are drying out the air causing elevated fire danger.

The Coachella Valley is not currently under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. This is when the power is purposely temporarily turned off to prevent wildfire risk. To check if your area is being considered for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, you can visit Southern California Edison.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. on Monday. There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains through 6 pm Tuesday.

News Channel 3 Taban Sharifi and First Alert Meteorologist Haley Clawson will have more on the winds and upcoming weather tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.