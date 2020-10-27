Election Day is one week away, here’s how to make sure your vote counts

Coronavirus

Election Day is just one week away. More than 324,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

What are the 3 most common mistakes made with mail-in ballots?

According to the Registrar, thousands of mail-in ballots are rejected each year because people make three common mistakes: they either miss the deadline, forget to sign their ballot or their signature doesn't match the one on file.

The Registrar is asking everyone to return their ballots as soon as possible and make sure the signature (located on the backside of the envelope) matches the one on their voter registration. If there is a problem with the signature, the Registrar will reach out to the voter directly to fix the issue.

Ballots must be dropped off in an official drop-off bin, or postmarked on or before November 3rd.

How do I track my mail-in ballot?

If you've already submitted your ballot, you can track it easily online here. Ballottrax allows a voter to see when their ballot was mailed, received and counted. You can also change your settings online to receive text alerts about your ballot.

Can I vote in-person this year?

Yes. Although every California voter has been sent a mail-in ballot in order to promote social distancing as much as possible, if you need special assistance or want to vote in-person this year, you can vote at one of 130 Voter Assistance Centers countywide.

These centers are in lieu of traditional polling places and will be open Saturday October 31 - Tuesday November 3. You can find the Voter Assistance Center closest to you online here. You can also find a list of Voter Assistance Centers here.

Can I still vote if I missed the voter registration deadline?

Yes. You will need to vote in-person at a Voter Assistance Center open Saturday October 31 - Tuesday November 3.

You can also vote at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office located at 2724 Gateway Drive Riverside, CA 92507.

You can call the Registrar with any questions at (951) 486-7200.