County health officials discourage trick-or-treating, suggest other alternatives

Coronavirus

We’re just a few days away from Halloween and Riverside County Health officials are reminding people that unfortunately traditional Halloween celebrations are discouraged this year due to the pandemic.

“The biggest thing is we are recommending against traditional trick-or-treating,” said Jose Arballo, Public Information Officer, Riverside County Dept. of Public Health.

Health officials say they’re recommending people follow the state’s health guidelines when it comes to Halloween and Dia de los Muertos this year.

“Our plan for this Halloween is to stay home,” said Janette Ramirez, a Coachella resident.

“I don’t feel like the kids should be trick or treating this year...I do feel bad,” said Christina Franco, a valley mother of two.

Arballo says going door to door creates risk for coronavirus transmission.

“We definitely want to stay away from gatherings with those who are not part of your normal living unit...and also for adults, stay away from the parties,” said Arballo.

With costume parties and trick-or-treating off the table this year, they’re encouraging families to get creative -- finding ways to celebrate with their kids at home.

“Maybe that's a backyard scavenger hunt or indoor trick-or-treating for younger kids,” suggested Arballo.

From creating their own haunted house to a backyard hunt for candy, valley residents shared their own ideas.

“We are going to have our own little carnival...backyard carnival,” said Ramirez.

Some adding that pumpkin carving, scary movies and costumes are still a must: “All my kids we’re still going to be dressing up. She’s going to be a goddess and she’s going to be a baby dinosaur,” shared Franco.

Safer Alternatives for Halloween, per Riverside County:

The safest way to celebrate Halloween is to spend time with people in the same household or to celebrate virtually. Some specific alternatives that are low risk but still capture the holiday fun include:

Creating a haunted house or candy scavenger hunt in your home

Having a scary movie night and Halloween-themed activities (pumpkin carving, face painting) at home

Participating in online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carvings)

Attending car-based outings where people do not leave their car including drive-in events or contests or movies; driving through an area with Halloween displays

Eating a Halloween-themed meal with your household (alone or with up to 2 other households, not including your own, for a meal outside following all other gathering guidelines)

Enjoying a Halloween-themed art installation at an outdoor museum with your household

Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations

Giving treats at home only to those in your household.

Send a curated playlist and/or themed treats (or tricks) to your friends ahead of time.

Designing face masks that reflect your child/ren's Halloween costumes

Prepare a Halloween basket for your children or Halloween hunt in your backyard

Safer Alternatives for Día de los Muertos

The safest way to celebrate Día de los Muertos is to spend time with people in the same household or to celebrate virtually. Some specific alternatives that are low risk but still capture the cultural celebration inlcude: