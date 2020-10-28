Father arrested after allegedly causing severe injuries to 4-month-old baby

News

A Twentynine Palms resident was arrested after their four-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Doctors at the Loma Linda University Medical Center were able to determine that the injuries to the baby were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Hospital staff then notified the detectives from the department's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. The detectives were able to determine that the injuries were caused by the baby's father at their home in Twentynine Palms.

The father was arrested on charges of Willful Cruelty to a Child. Bail was set at $100,000.

Investigators ask anyone who many have information on this case to contact Detective Mike Bell at (909) 387-3615.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).