Meet the candidates in the race to be on the Coachella city council

There are four candidates running in the race for city council in Coachella. Two, Emmanuel Martinez and Philip Bautista, are currently serving.

Emmanuel Martinez is the mayor pro-tem for Coachella. He has been on city council since 2008. He expressed his deep roots in the community being born and raised in Coachella, attending schools in the district, and having siblings still in the area. He hopes to entice other young people to return to work in their hometowns. Martinez said, “The last few years I've been serving have also spoken for themselves. I think we have laid a strong track record of success from getting the city out of the depression we were in in 09-010.” Martinez spoke about his experience working with affordable housing and working on the sate legislature, “That builds affordable housing for farm workers and low income families here on the east side. I got a lot of tangible gratitude for doing that type of work.” Currently, along with being on council, he serves in government affairs with the Imperial Irrigation District. Martinez said, “I think all these issues combined from my experience growing up here as a kid. Playing in the sports leagues, going to schools here, having connections to different sectors of the community, members of the community. I think has given me a strong foundation to be a good advocate, to listen to those voices.”

Martinez mentioned he wanted to continue to serve because he is passionate about his city and trying to make it a better place for not only his kids but everybody's children and all others in the community young and old.

Philip Bautista is seeking re-election after a four year term on city council. He is a former sociology teacher at Coachella Valley High School, farmer, and a veteran. We reached out to Mr. Bautista several times to talk more about his plans if elected again but were not able to reach him.

Neftali Galarza was born and raised in the eastern Coachella Valley. He went to the University of California Riverside then came back to work in the Coachella Valley. He said, “Make sure that we fight for justice, demand equities, and equalities in some aspects, and make sure that we’re part of the change.”

He worked with budgets as part of the school board. He said this experience gave him the network and the connections and the ability to work with different agencies.

Galarza mentioned he aims to increase youth involvement for the community. He said one of his main goals is to, “Create opportunities here in our communities so that this next generation when they graduate from university, they come here, invest in our communities and make this community a better community that we are all proud of.” Martinez expressed ensuring residents and businesses stay safe and afloat amid the pandemic and wanting to create neighborhood councils where residents can be more involved. No matter the legal status of residents he wants them to have a voice in the community. Galarza said, “The city council cannot do it without the residents that trust in our leadership and that care for their communities too.”

Denise Delgado is a teacher for CVUSD and has served as chairwoman for Coachella's planning commission, public arts commission, and library committee. She is also attending USC graduate school of public policy in local government.

The top two vote-getters will win the seats in the council.

Arturo Aviles is an incumbent in the race for city treasurer with no challengers.

Angela Zepeda is also an incumbent in the race for city clerk with no challengers.