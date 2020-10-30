Drive-thru trick-or-treating this weekend in the valley

News

Valley families are finding new ways to celebrate Halloween this year – with tricks and treats, and coronavirus precautions.

Trick or treating is discouraged this year by county public health officials due to the pandemic, but thanks to drive-thru "trunk-or-treat" events, there are safe ways this year to enjoy the holiday.

"It's Halloween! It's a night that everybody can imagine and be something you can't be yourself in everyday life – Halloween is that one holiday where you can," said Brian Jackson, one of the organizers of the Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru "Trunk-or-Treat" event Friday night at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland United Center in Palm Springs.

Volunteers gave out candy using socially-distanced poles, bringing some of the Halloween spirit to valley kids, many who wait all year for the holiday.

"We've been locked up for so long and they've had nothing to do apart from maybe school work online and this is something they all look forward to all year," said Shruti Singh.

In addition to contactless candy delivery, there were socially distanced games for kids to play from right inside their car.

At Earhart Elementary School Friday afternoon in Indio, there was a "Say Boo to Drugs" candy giveaway and drive-thru haunted booth.

Teachers and staff were in costume, hoping to stay connected to their students amid the pandemic.

"We're building community at a time like this," said Ann Morales, principal. "With everybody on distance learning we still want to stay connected so we're doing social distancing staying safe and coming together."

A highly decorated home in Desert Hot Springs is offering another Halloween drive-thru opportunity. People can arrive at 9535 Del Ray Court to see the display.

"With Covid and all the stress right now, we thought it would be a good idea to do this for the community," said Dawn Klasen. "We've had a lot of cars drive by. They stay in their car and look at the display. We just want everybody to be safe and have fun at the same time."

Another "Trunk-or-Treat" is happening Saturday at The River in Rancho Mirage from 4 to 7 p.m. News Channel 3 will be on scene with some of the best treats out there!