Now Hiring! VIP Urgent Care hiring front office staff

News

If you're looking to start a career that let's you help others, VIP Urgent Care might be just what the doctor ordered.

VIP Urgent Care is looking to hire front office staff, medical assistants, and more at their three Coachella Valley locations.

Some positions require specific medical training and experience, but Executive Director Blake Tatom says that no experience is needed for jobs in the front office.

Tatom says that the best candidates are people who are calm under pressure and are dedicated to customer service.

VIP Urgent Care says they offer competitive wages, as well as medical, dental, and vision insurance. VIP Urgent Care also offers free urgent care benefits to employees.

To apply, Tatom says that you can send an email to blake@vipuc.net with your resume.