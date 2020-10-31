Riverside County Animal Services hosts pet food drive

News

Riverside County Animal Services is looking to give furry friends a treat this Halloween.

The department is hosting its monthly pet food pantry Saturday. It's a drive-thru event and aims to help those struggling to feed their four-legged family members during the coronavirus. Registration was required for the event but all of the appointments are filled. The healthy pet zone pantries are expected to run monthly so keep an eye out next month if you and your pet are in need. You can find more information here: https://bit.ly/3kNWt6i

The shelters are also accepting donations of food and other pet items.