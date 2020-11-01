Riverside County affirms voters that their ballot will be counted after technical issues on Saturday

News

Day one of Riverside County Voter Assistance Centers being open showed some technical issues due to a high volume of voters.

“I think with the first-day opening and then right at opening every one and their uncle was trying to process from the beginning and I think that’s what just overwhelmed the server,” Edward Holzhauer, a poll worker at a Voter Assistance Centers in Cathedral City told News Channel 3.

Day two was a different story. It was a smooth day for voters according to Holzhauer.

“I know today we instantly signed on," Holzhauer said. "It was not an issue and we were able to process the first person in a matter of seconds,” he added.

We spoke with Brooke Federico a spokesperson for Riverside County who shared how they are moving forward.

“We do have a team that’s ready to respond to any issues or problems that might arise,” Federico said.

She said if another issue at a voting center does arise they will ask you to fill out a provisional ballot.

“This ensures that voters at that location can still cast their ballot," she said. "It is then researched by our registrar of voter’s office to ensure that that voter is a registered voter and that they have not cast any other ballot and then that ballot is counted,” she added.

Federico reassures those who voted on Saturday.

“It’s important that our Riverside County residents understand that if you went to one of our Voter Assistance Centers yesterday and you experienced delays and if you were asked to vote provisionally and you did so that will be counted. If you dropped off your vote by mail ballot that will be counted,” she said.

Holzhauer believes it’s a good thing the county worked out the kinks before election day.

“I think that if we didn’t have these three days prior, I would wonder what would happen on the third but again they have such an amazing process in place to be able to take everyone’s vote," he said. "Everyone should be relaxed about it,” he added.

Voter Assistance Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 2. On election day, the Voter Assistance Centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters may visit any of the 130 locations. For a list of Voter Assistance Centers and official drop off boxes, visit voteinfo.net.