Two days left to vote! Here’s how to find the Voter Assistance Center closest to you

News

This election, Riverside County does not have its traditional 600 polling places due to the pandemic. Instead, there are 130 ‘Voter Assistance Centers’ countywide where voters can cast their ballot in-person.

Riverside County Voter Assistance Centers will be open Saturday October 31st through Election Day, November 3rd.

“An individual is not assigned to a specific Voter Assistance Center. A voter can go to any center,” explained Brooke Federico, Public Information Officer, County of Riverside.

These centers are designed for those who want to cast their ballot in-person or anyone who needs special assistance on site. The registrar shared a demo online showing what voters can expect upon arrival.

Voters showing up to cast a ballot in-person will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

“A voter who doesn’t have a face covering will be offered one. If they choose to not wear it they will still be allowed a place to vote,” said Federico.

For those with specific health concerns, they say they’ll also have a curbside voting option. Voters who request this on site won’t even need to leave their car. “There will be a sign number that’s posted with a phone number to call if they choose to vote in their car,” explained Federico.

You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at any Voter Assistance Center in the county. Each registered voter in California was sent an optional mail-in ballot this year due to COVID-19.

To find the center closest to you, you can use this interactive map here. You can also view a list of Voter Assistance Centers here.

If you still need to register to vote or misplaced your mail-in ballot, trained officials say they can help you cast your vote at any open center.