Presidency hangs in the balance as key states continue to count ballots

News

The presidential race for the White House is too close to call just yet -- many votes are still being counted in battleground states.

According to the Associated Press, Former President Joe Biden is currently leading in electoral college votes 238-213.

Both candidates had major victories declared Tuesday evening: President Donald Trump took Florida, Ohio, Iowa, and ultimately Texas, among other states. Former Vice President Joe Biden took New York, Illinois, Minnesota, California, and in one of the most surprising outcomes of the night -- Biden won Arizona, which has typically gone red in past elections.

Some of the undecided key states, however, are going to be critical in deciding who wins this race. Those states still counting votes as of Wednesday morning include Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Both candidates weighed in late last night -- President Trump even calling the race at one point.

“We were ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election,” said President Trump. "We want all voting to stop, but we don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning."

Former President Joe Biden also weighed in from Delaware just after midnight. “We believe we’re on track to win this election [...] We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail in vote, it’s going to take a while. We're gonna have to be patience. It ain’t over til every vote every ballot is counted,” he said.

Neither candidate has the 270 electoral votes needed to win just yet. Michigan hopes to have results by Wednesday evening, but in states like Pennsylvania where counting didn’t begin until yesterday, it could still be several days.

As for the results of the presidential race here locally in Riverside County, the registrar’s latest results show that Biden is leading by nearly 50,000 votes.