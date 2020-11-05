89-year-old accused in shooting that killed one, injured another in Joshua Tree

News

JOSHUA TREE, Calif.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a call of a shooting just before 2pm Wednesday on the 4400 block of Sunever Road in Joshua Tree. When Deputies arrived they found 3 people had been shot.

During the investigation, Deputies learned that Teri Weller, 63, heard a shot inside the house and when she investigated found Geri Weller, 63, had been shot. Gene Weller, 89, was also in the room armed with a gun.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the two fought and Teri managed to get the gun from Gene who then left the house.

Following this confrontation, Dondi Moore, 51, entered the house to warn Teri that Gene had gotten another gun. Gene then shot Moore but Teri was able to shoot Gene in self-defense, the Sheriff's Department revealed.

Moore is in the hospital and is expected to survive but Gene Weller is in critical condition.

There was no word on what the relationship was between the suspect, identified as Gene, and the victims, Teri & Geri Weller & Dondi Moore.

The Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the shooting, a motive has not been established at this time.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call the Homicide Division at (909) 387-3589 or contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com, all tips will remain anonymous.



