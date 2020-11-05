Indio Police investigate city’s 7th homicide of 2020

News

We have continuing coverage tonight that we brought you breaking early this morning of a homicide at a North Indio neighborhood park, just east of Monroe street.

News channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke with neighbors and police about this being the Indio’s seventh homicide this year.

“Three shots...three shots" said Domingo Allanzo.

Domingo Allanzo was rattled to hear shots fired early this morning near Yucca Park in Indio.

“It frightened me but I didn’t know what was going on," said Allanzo.

A heavy police presence as investigators snapped photos, taped off roads and marked evidence.

Police said they were called to the park following reports of a man shot.

First responders tried to save him but he did not survive.

Detectives have not identified him. But Allanzo said he knows who it is.

“Freddy, he used be my gardener here," said Allan. "He used to take me here and do my yard here and do this and do that.”

Allanzo said they had a close relationship.

“He was like my son," said Allan."Like my son, he was 22 years old man.”

No arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown.

“well thats not right i want to catch that guy," said Allanzo.

Not only are detectives investigating the deadly crime. It marks Indio’s seventh homicide this year.

“This is not like one related homicide is that they are related to one another the only relation is that there’s been a loss of life and every single incident has different circumstances," said Ben Guitron.

Public Information Officer, Ben Guitron said solving homicides is their priority and they have been able to do so in the past.

“to us like any other community one is always more than we don’t want in any community so its hard predict how these situations come about," said Guitron.

in indio dani romero news channel 3