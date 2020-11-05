Police investigating suspicious death at park inside Indio neighborhood

News

Several officers are currently investigating a suspicious death in a park inside a residential neighborhood off Monroe St. in Indio.

Police were called to Yucca Park just before 3 a.m. after reports of a body on the ground. When officers arrived, they determined a man was dead inside the park.

Officers have blocked off all streets with access to the park. At this time, police say they don’t have information about what led up to the man’s death or if anyone else was involved.

A person News Channel 3 spoke to inside the neighborhood, says they heard early morning gunshots, but police have not confirmed if a shooting occurred.

Our News Channel 3 team on scene witnessed people speaking with police, crying and visibly upset.

Police say they will continue to be on scene investigating for several hours. Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact the Indio Police Department.