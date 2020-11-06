LGBTQ businesses adjust as Palm Springs Pride moves online

News

Pride weekend isn’t going to be the same this year. With Palm Springs Pride moving to online, businesses typically rely heavily on tourism this weekend but now they are having to adapt their plans.

David Powell, from the Desert Business Association, told News Channel 3 that they have been encouraging businesses to participate in decorating their window display and putting up flags in support.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local businesses about how they are adjusting their plans.