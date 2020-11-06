Martha’s Village offering job training aross a variety of industries, helping people get hired amid pandemic

News

As the pandemic continues, more and more people are out of work and looking for a new way to make an income.

As News Channel 3’s Madison Weil reports, Martha’s Village & Kitchen is offering job training and employment resources to help people get back on their feet.

“Employment training, especially hands on training, is so critical,” said Larissa Kerstetter, Director of Philanthropy, Martha’s Village & Kitchen.

One of the programs they offer teaches people culinary skills in the kitchens at their Martha's Village location in Indio.

“It’s for anyone that wants to get basic skills in the kitchen to start a career in the culinary arts,” explained Anthony Velasquez, Kitchen Supervisor, Martha’s Village & Kitchen.

It’s a 12 week program. At the end, their students receive a Food Handler Certification.

“I’ve had almost all of them graduate with flying colors,” said Velasquez. Many graduates have been hired by local restaurants.

“This program to me is wonderful,” said Lacherri Tucker, Martha’s Village & Kitchen Program graduate.

Program graduate Lacherri Tucker is also a mother of five. She says the program helped her find her true passion: “I love being in the kitchen and now I know exactly what I want to do.”

Tucker has been been living at Martha’s Village & Kitchen for 11 months. She says thanks to this program and the assistance she’s received at Martha's, she’s moving out into her own place this week.

But you don’t have to live at Martha’s Village to take part in their programs. Anyone in the community can sign up free of charge. They also offer a retail training program in their thrift store and other services to help anyone looking for a job across dozens of our local industries.

“It’s not just job training. It’s resume writing, its how to conduct yourself in an interview,” said Kerstetter.

Anyone interested can call or visit any one of their job training locations in Indio, Desert Hot Springs or Palm Springs.

“We also work directly with employers as well to give people a second chance to get into other industries,” said Kerstetter.

Martha’s Village & Kitchen is also gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving Day 5k. The event is happening virtually this year. The fundraiser helps them continue to provide programs like these. To sign up or get involved, click here.