Oscar’s employee aiming to set world record for longest paper chain

News

An employee at Oscar’s in Palm Springs is hoping to set the Guinness world record for the longest paper chain.

Adam Cowger will begin his attempt to beat the world record tomorrow morning. He’s already cut over thirteen thousand strips of rainbow color paper . Eight volunteers will be helping him assemble the paper chain in 24 hours. So far the world record holds at 779 meters, which is about half a mile. Along with trying to set the world record, Cowger hopes to share a message for pride this weekend.

“I wanted this canopy to be for everybody to come and see it but I think it still kinda of sends a subtle message of connectedness that we are all in this together and people still come still drive by and see it and the spirit of pride still lives on even if we aren’t allowed the in person event," said Cowger.

If you are interested in volunteering, email Cowger at abromecowger@gmail.com