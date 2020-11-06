Pride weekend kicks off in Palm Springs, here’s how you can still celebrate this year

News

Pride weekend kicks off on Friday with many events happening differently this year due to the pandemic.

Flag Raising Ceremony

At 10:00 a.m. on Friday there will be an official flag raising ceremony in Palm Springs. Although people aren’t gathering in person for this event, people are encouraged to watch the live broadcast on the Palm Springs Pride Facebook page.

Several elected officials and city leaders are expected to speak about what pride means to the city of Palm Springs. They say people can virtually cheer on and witness flags going up around the city at this time. Organizers say the flags are meant to be a symbol of unity, diversity, and a reminder to the world that everyone is supported, embraced and welcomed in Palm Springs.

Drive-In Movie Night

On Friday and Saturday night, the Palm Springs Cultural Center will be hosting a drive-in movie night showing the movie “Cured” at Camelot Theatres located at 2300 E Baristo Rd.

Both nights the drive-in screening event will take place 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Interfaith Pride Kabbalat Shabbat

People of all faith communities and beliefs are invited to join the 2020 Pride Welcoming of the Sabbath Service. People can watch the live stream event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Interfaith Pride Kabbalat Shabbat is a pluralistic online prayer service with a core of Jewish liturgy will include song, ancient poetry, contemporary readings and meditation led by members of local clergy.

Palm Springs Pride Parade Replay

Many are disappointed that the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade won’t be happening this year due to the pandemic. However, PromoHomo.TV will be rebroadcasting, in their entirety, the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Palm Springs Pride Parades, available worldwide on YouTube, Facebook and at PromoHomo.TV. The 2018 parade will air November 7th and the 2019 parade can be seen November 8th.

Virtual Lighting Ceremony

"Light Up the Night" presented by Gay Desert Guide on Nov. 6th and Nov. 7th 5:00 p.m. to midnight: Everyone is invited to host their own virtual lighting ceremony alongside thousands of other advocates for equality, equity, and diversity across Greater Palm Springs.

Light Up the Night will also honor those impacted by COVID-19, to remember loved ones lost, and to create a "glowing show of community support."