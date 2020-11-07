‘Need to Feed’ collects food items in Desert Hot Springs to feed those in need for Thanksgiving

News

A food drive this weekend is helping feed those in need for the holidays.

It’s called the “Need to Feed” food drive for thanksgiving. Saturday and Sunday people can bring donated items to the Grocery Outlet on Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

“Food Now is an integral part of this community and 360 are helping people in this town that need a leg up and so we just thought it was the thing to do today and we’re excited to be able to contribute and we’re looking forward to a really big day here today and tomorrow,” Eric Pontius said as he was donating a grocery cart full of food.

“It’s really important to give I mean I’m a big giver, I always have been and I just really feel for the people that don’t have any place to go for Thanksgiving or Christmas," Joey Barber said.

Royal Emerald donated $10,000 to supply the turkeys. Now they need are side items like canned green beans, yams and corn, boxed stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravies, pies, and other items to accompany the turkeys.

You can donate items at the Grocery Outlet Sunday between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.

You can find out more here: https://thefamilyservicesofthedesert.org/