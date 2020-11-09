One injured in late-night Sky Valley shooting

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating an overnight shooting in Sky Valley just east of Desert Hot Springs Monday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m Sunday near Ford Avenue and Dillon Road.

Sergeant Lionel Murphy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said investigators have contacted a victim who suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at a local hospital.

A suspect was also in custody Monday morning, but the investigation was ongoing with no further information currently available, according to Murphy.

