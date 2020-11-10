CVUSD hosting bilingual parent forum, outlining ‘hybrid learning’ plan

Back to School

Coachella Valley Unified School District is urging parents to attend a virtual forum they're hosting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

The district says they’re hosting the bilingual parent forum via Zoom to present their hybrid learning model.

Superintendent Dr. Gandera and Assistant Superintendents will explain what the hybrid model will look for students and how parents can choose between virtual distance learning or hybrid learning moving forward.

The presentation will also include details about the proposed hybrid learning timeline, nutrition, transportation and safety protocols.

The district says families have been notified and are encouraged to attend to make the best informed selection for their students.

The meeting will be recorded and shared 24-48 hours after the live presentation via www.Facebook.com/CoachellaValleyUSD and on www.cvusd.us.

Information to participate in Tuesday’s virtual parent forum via Zoom:

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Zoom Meeting ID: 875 2028 2482

Passcode: 964733

Telephone number: US: +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833