CVUSD lays out plans for hybrid learning; parents must decide by next week

Coachella Valley Unified School District is asking parents to choose between keeping their kids at home through the rest of the school year, and sending them back to the classroom once it's permitted.

There's no set date right now for "hybrid learning," or a combination of in-person and virtual teaching, to begin. But CVUSD says they want to be prepared and plan for the future.

Parents have just one week, through Nov. 17, to make the decision on the district's online portal.

"If any parent does not feel comfortable sending their child back to school, that's okay," said Lisette Santiago, community engagement manager with CVUSD. "If they do feel comfortable, it's good that they know all the requisites and all the criteria that all students need to follow."

The daily schedules remain tentative, but CVUSD's hybrid model consists of two days a week at school, and three days a week of "asynchronous," or independent at home, learning.

The district said safety protocols start at home, with parents checking their kids for symptoms each day.

Heading to school, students must social distance both on an off the bus, as well as wear masks.

New precautions like hand sanitizer are being taken upon arrival at school.

On campus, social distancing markers and signage show kids where to stand and which way to walk.

Plexiglass desk shields help separate students within the classroom. Electrostatic disinfecting takes place daily.

Parents must choose between hybrid and virtual learning to help the district plan to reopen. "We don't have a date when we're going to start, but we do need to be prepared and we need to start making our schedules now," said .

In a statement to News Channel 3, president of Coachella Valley Teacher's Association Carissa Carrera said:

"It is important parents make the decision so we can plan accordingly. We need to make staffing decisions to best meet the needs of the students and cannot do that without their decisions being made. We continue negotiating a hybrid plan that will ensure everyone’s safety. Despite not knowing when we will be able to move into a hybrid model, we do need to have a plan in pace so we are ready, and we appreciate everyone working together to make sure that happens."

Registration is open now through Nov. 17 on the CVUSD parent portal, along with more information about both the hybrid model, as well as virtual.