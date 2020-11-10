Riverside County COVID-19 numbers continue to rise; concern with young people gathering and skilled nursing facilities

News

Riverside County remains in the purple, most restrictive tier. Our current positivity rate is 6.7 and our adjusted case rate is 14 per 100,000 people.

According to the Riverside County Public Health Department at the Riverside County board of supervisor's meeting today, the group with the most infections in our county are those between 15 and 30 years old.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for the Riverside County Public Health Department urged people not to gather.

The county health department also said we need 60 to 70 percent herd immunity and right now we are at about 20 to 25 percent herd immunity.

As hospitalizations and ICU rates rise, another area of concern mentioned by the county is the uptick in cases at skilled nursing facilities.

"With these groups yes, they are regulated but … the problem we believe is the staff is bringing it in," Dr. Kaiser said.

Coronavirus cases at skilled nursing facilities make up about 3 percent of all cases in the county but they also make up about 24 percent of the deaths.

