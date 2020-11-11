At least one person killed in rollover crash in Palm Springs

News

At least one person was killed early today when a vehicle ran off North Palm Canyon Drive (111) in the Palm Springs area desert and rolled over.

The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. on North Palm Canyon Drive at Angel Canyon Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the vehicle was eastbound and about 39 feet off the roadway, the CHP said. Debris was found in the eastbound lanes.

No further information was available.