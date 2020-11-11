Joslyn Center hosts drive-by celebration for World War II veteran turning 105 on Veterans Day

News

The Joslyn Center hosted a drive-through birthday celebration for John Curran, a World War II veteran, who turned 105-years-old on Veterans Day.

His nephew JD Lewis organized the event and the surprise parade was held in the center's parking lot at 73-750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11am – 12pm.

The parade included a presentation from Congressman Raul Ruiz's office, participation from the Rancho Mirage and Palms to Pines Rotary Clubs and VFW Post 3699 in Indio as well as an appearance from the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The event was free and open to the public. All in the community were invited to participate.

