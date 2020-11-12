Caltrans offering volunteers $100 for ‘road user charge’ research study

News

Caltrans is looking for 150 volunteers for research on a “road user charge” — an alternative to the state gas state. They are offering participants up to $100 for their time and feedback.

The company says as more people in California are opting for electric cars, there is new discussion on alternatives to the gas tax and how to generate revenue needed for road repairs.

The need volunteers who can help them conduct research. According to Caltrans, they’re exploring ways in which drivers could be charged mile-by-mile with a payment system at electric vehicle pumps, or a usage-based insurance approach.

They say in future phases, researchers will test payment of rideshare miles and collect data from cars through an app.

"Caltrans is continuing its research to explore how a future road user charge can fund transportation projects throughout the state,'' said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "We want Californians to join us in testing payment options that will inform our research in designing an equitable and sustainable road charge program.''

Caltrans says participants don’t need a car to take part, but they need to be at least 18 years old. Those interested should go to www.caroadcharge.com. The study starts in January and will last about 6 months.